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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 11.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 11.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:10 PM IST

Sales rise 4.60% to Rs 272.60 crore

Net profit of Ivalue Infosolutions rose 11.37% to Rs 42.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 272.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 260.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.78% to Rs 98.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.40% to Rs 1055.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 922.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales272.60260.60 5 1055.56922.68 14 OPM %19.9817.68 -12.7212.37 - PBDT57.4452.23 10 142.47120.35 18 PBT55.7250.44 10 135.52113.19 20 NP42.5238.18 11 98.2385.58 15

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:10 PM IST

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