Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 52.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 52.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales decline 21.14% to Rs 179.73 crore

Net profit of Ivalue Infosolutions rose 52.26% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 179.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 227.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales179.73227.90 -21 OPM %9.694.43 -PBDT22.5815.63 44 PBT20.9413.85 51 NP15.8210.39 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 364.66% in the June 2026 quarter

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 364.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 43.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 43.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 22.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 22.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Vedanta Iron & Steel standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Vedanta Iron & Steel standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the June 2026 quarter

BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 31.76% in the June 2026 quarter

BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 31.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

NEET 2026 Counselling UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySpider Man Brand New DayAI-171 Crash ProbeNuclear Energy's ComebackSML Mahindra Share PriceDelhi Lakshmi YojanaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance