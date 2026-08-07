IVP standalone net profit rises 1078.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.97% to Rs 154.73 crore

Net profit of IVP rose 1078.15% to Rs 14.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 154.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.154.73138.1913.313.0820.303.2018.761.7014.021.19

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