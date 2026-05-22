IVP standalone net profit rises 131.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 164.44 croreNet profit of IVP rose 131.33% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 164.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.16% to Rs 18.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 594.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 538.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales164.44149.36 10 594.55538.99 10 OPM %8.335.20 -5.844.68 - PBDT13.456.61 103 31.6120.99 51 PBT11.965.15 132 25.6015.26 68 NP8.863.83 131 18.6811.31 65
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:10 AM IST