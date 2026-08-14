IZMO consolidated net profit rises 103.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 65.38 crore

Net profit of IZMO rose 103.33% to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 65.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.65.3856.5125.0817.1116.2610.2012.206.0012.206.00

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