IZMO consolidated net profit rises 151.09% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 82.51% to Rs 109.16 croreNet profit of IZMO rose 151.09% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.51% to Rs 109.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.70% to Rs 47.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.83% to Rs 284.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 224.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales109.1659.81 83 284.88224.61 27 OPM %13.5918.79 -18.2817.05 - PBDT20.9311.52 82 65.2172.56 -10 PBT16.626.85 143 47.7356.11 -15 NP17.306.89 151 47.5648.88 -3
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST