IZMO consolidated net profit rises 151.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 82.51% to Rs 109.16 crore

Net profit of IZMO rose 151.09% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.51% to Rs 109.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.70% to Rs 47.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.83% to Rs 284.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 224.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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