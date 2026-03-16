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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / izmo edges higher after subsidiary inks strategic partnership with European photonics leaders

izmo edges higher after subsidiary inks strategic partnership with European photonics leaders

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

izmo added 3.57% to Rs 735 after izmo Microsystems announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with CCRAFT SA and Alcyon Photonics SL to jointly design, manufacture and commercialise photonic integrated circuit (PIC) solutions.

The collaboration targets applications in data communications, telecommunications, aerospace and sensor systems.

The partnership integrates capabilities across the photonics value chain with CCRAFT providing thin-film lithium niobate photonic chip fabrication, Alcyon contributing fabrication-ready photonic IP design, and izmomicro delivering advanced semiconductor packaging and co-packaged optics integration.

Under the arrangement, izmomicro will act as a preferred packaging partner and support design optimisation for packaging from the initial development stage.

 

"The collaboration positions izmomicrowithin the global silicon photonics ecosystem and strengthens its capabilities in advanced semiconductor packaging, which is an increasingly critical component in scaling high-speed optical interconnects used in data centres and next-generation communication networks, izmo said in a statement.

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izmomicro is the advanced semiconductor packaging subsidiary of izmo. The companys services include SiP, IC packaging, silicon photonics, RF & microwave assembly, co-packaged optics, and high-reliability packaging.

izmo is a global provider of automotive digital retail solutions. It operates three synergistic divisions izmomicro, which offers semiconductor packaging and design solutions; izmocars, which delivers automotive content, digital retail platforms, and virtual reality; and FrogData, which provides AI-driven analytics and decision-making tools for automotive dealerships.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 93.07% to Rs 11.70 crore on a 0.75% increase in revenue to Rs 59.11 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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