izmo hits the roof after subsidiary enters defence sector as advanced semiconductor packaging partner

On the BSE, there were buy orders for 3,615 shares pending with no sellers available.

Shares of izmo were locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 709.40 after the company announced that its semiconductor subsidiary izmo Microsystems has made an entry into Indias defence electronics value chain, positioning itself as a provider of advanced semiconductor packaging solutions for mission-critical defence systems.

The companys technology capabilities are aimed at supporting high-reliability electronics used in radar and sensing platforms, RF and microwave modules for electronic warfare and communications, avionics for airborne platforms, and electronics used in precision-guided systems.

The initiative leverages izmomicros advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities, including silicon photonics integration, RF and microwave packaging, and hermetic packaging designed for aerospace and defence environments.

By targeting high-complexity defence electronics where domestic capability remains limited, the company aims to participate in Indias growing push for indigenous defence manufacturing and localisation of critical semiconductor technologies.

izmo is a global provider of automotive digital retail solutions. It operates three synergistic divisions izmomicro, which offers semiconductor packaging and design solutions; izmocars, which delivers automotive content, digital retail platforms, and virtual reality; and FrogData, which provides AI-driven analytics and decision-making tools for automotive dealerships.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 93.07% to Rs 11.70 crore on a 0.75% increase in revenue to Rs 59.11 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News