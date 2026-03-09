izmo hits the roof after subsidiary enters defence sector as advanced semiconductor packaging partner
Shares of izmo were locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 709.40 after the company announced that its semiconductor subsidiary izmo Microsystems has made an entry into Indias defence electronics value chain, positioning itself as a provider of advanced semiconductor packaging solutions for mission-critical defence systems.
The companys technology capabilities are aimed at supporting high-reliability electronics used in radar and sensing platforms, RF and microwave modules for electronic warfare and communications, avionics for airborne platforms, and electronics used in precision-guided systems.
The initiative leverages izmomicros advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities, including silicon photonics integration, RF and microwave packaging, and hermetic packaging designed for aerospace and defence environments.
By targeting high-complexity defence electronics where domestic capability remains limited, the company aims to participate in Indias growing push for indigenous defence manufacturing and localisation of critical semiconductor technologies.
izmo is a global provider of automotive digital retail solutions. It operates three synergistic divisions izmomicro, which offers semiconductor packaging and design solutions; izmocars, which delivers automotive content, digital retail platforms, and virtual reality; and FrogData, which provides AI-driven analytics and decision-making tools for automotive dealerships.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 93.07% to Rs 11.70 crore on a 0.75% increase in revenue to Rs 59.11 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 3:04 PM IST