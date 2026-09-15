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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IZMO to showcase silicon photonics packaging products at SEMICON India 2026

IZMO to showcase silicon photonics packaging products at SEMICON India 2026

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

IZMO announced that its semiconductor subsidiary, izmo Microsystems, will showcase a range of production-stage silicon photonics products and advanced packaging technologies at SEMICON India 2026.

The izmo Microsystems exhibit will showcase next-generation silicon photonics packaging, featuring functional products that are currently in production. These include a Quantum Random Number Generator module, a Quantum Key Distribution module packaged for Pramatra, a Thin-Film Lithium Niobate modulator packaged for CCRAFT, and advanced photonic characterization packages developed and manufactured entirely by izmo Microsystems.

The showcase highlights izmo Microsystems' unique position as the first Indian company to undertake the highly specialized packaging required to convert photonic integrated circuits into functional modules - a capability historically restricted to specialized facilities outside of India. By combining package design, precision assembly, and manufacturing under one roof, the company supports customers from initial prototyping through full commercial production.

 

At SEMICON India, izmo Microsystems will also preview its next-generation optical transceiver portfolio, scheduled for commercial launch in 2027.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 3:04 PM IST