J A Finance standalone net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.77% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net profit of J A Finance rose 21.05% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.77% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.520.7369.2368.490.310.260.310.260.230.19

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