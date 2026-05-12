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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 30.42% in the March 2026 quarter

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 30.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 904.23 crore

Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 30.42% to Rs 101.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 904.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 949.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.56% to Rs 709.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 659.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 4147.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3917.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales904.23949.48 -5 4147.793917.99 6 OPM %22.2423.85 -26.7026.34 - PBDT211.88239.47 -12 1162.011058.43 10 PBT161.87193.03 -16 979.51887.39 10 NP101.37145.69 -30 709.47659.58 8

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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