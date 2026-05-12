J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 30.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 904.23 crore

Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 30.42% to Rs 101.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 904.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 949.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.56% to Rs 709.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 659.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 4147.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3917.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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