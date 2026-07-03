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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third consecutive session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2366, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.44% in last one year as compared to a 4.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.33% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2366, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 24354.25. The Sensex is at 78056.84, up 0.72%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 10.89% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25308.9, up 2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76956 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 54.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

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