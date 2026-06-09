J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.56%

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2206.6, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.31% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2206.6, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.25. The Sensex is at 73727.01, up 0.28%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has dropped around 0.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24147.65, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 51.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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