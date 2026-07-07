J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for fifth session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2419.6, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.86% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.43% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2419.6, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 24472.4. The Sensex is at 78420.16, up 0.17%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 11.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25866.25, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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