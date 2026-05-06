J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2141, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% jump in NIFTY and a 12.19% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2141, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 9.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23568.95, up 2.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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