J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 18.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.61% to Rs 286.17 crore

Net profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 18.63% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.61% to Rs 286.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 224.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.91% to Rs 65.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 972.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 847.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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