J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 59.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.79% to Rs 315.65 crore

Net profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 59.04% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.79% to Rs 315.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 218.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.315.65218.0110.629.0836.1523.1134.9721.8525.0815.77

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