Jammu & Kashmir Bank announced that its board has appointed Fayaz Ahmad Ganai as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank for three years with effect from 16 April 2024.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank is a private sector scheduled commercial bank. The bank reported a 35.13% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 421.08 crore on 14.18% rise in total income to Rs 3,063.30 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip closed 1.44% lower at Rs 130.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ganai is a qualified chartered accountant with an experience of 15 Years in large corporate / financial institution of which five years under senior management level i.e. scale IV. He has worked in the areas of finance, corporate/retail credit, accountancy, balance sheet management and taxation (income tax/GST etc.).