J&amp;K Bank appoints Fayaz Ganai as CFO

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir Bank announced that its board has appointed Fayaz Ahmad Ganai as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank for three years with effect from 16 April 2024.
Ganai is a qualified chartered accountant with an experience of 15 Years in large corporate / financial institution of which five years under senior management level i.e. scale IV. He has worked in the areas of finance, corporate/retail credit, accountancy, balance sheet management and taxation (income tax/GST etc.).
Jammu & Kashmir Bank is a private sector scheduled commercial bank. The bank reported a 35.13% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 421.08 crore on 14.18% rise in total income to Rs 3,063.30 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip closed 1.44% lower at Rs 130.25 on the BSE.
First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

