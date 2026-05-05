J&K Bank Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 798 cr

Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Bank reported a 36.48% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 797.80 crore despite 2.28% decline in total income to Rs 3531.06 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before provisions and contingencies increased 13.85% to Rs 910.79 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 800.02 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) remained largely stable at Rs 1,487.48 crore in Q4 FY26, up 0.5% compared with Rs 1,479.99 crore in Q4 FY25. Net interest margin contracted to 3.52% as on 31st March 2026 compared with Rs 3.88% as on 31st March 2025.

Total deposits jumped 11.3% to Rs 165,354 crore as on 31st March 2026 compared with Rs 148,569 crore as on 31st March 2025. Gross advances stood at Rs 124,981 crore as on 31st March 2026.

CASA deposits also grew steadily by 8.07% YoY to Rs 75,478 crore as on 31st March 2026, with CASA Ratio increasing to 45.65% in Q4 FY26 from 44.10% recorded last quarter.

Asset quality improved significantly during the quarter. The banks Gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declined sharply by 50 bps to 2.5% as on 31st March 2026, from 3% as on 31st December 2025 and 3.37% as on 31st March 2025, while the Net NPA ratio stood at 0.64% as on 31st March 2026. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) also remains strong at over 90%, underscoring the banks focus on prudential provisioning.

The Banks CRAR stood at 16.55% as on March 31, 2026

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 13.49% to Rs 2,363.48 crore on 3.06% increase in total income to Rs 14,085.05 crore in FY26 over FY25.

MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, Going forward, we remain focused on leveraging emerging opportunities across geographies in rest of the country while deepening our presence in core markets of J&K and Ladakh. The strategic thrust continues to be on expanding retail lending, supporting MSMEs and enhancing credit flow to the agriculture sector.

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services, and third-party services.

The counter added 2.28% to end at Rs 134.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News