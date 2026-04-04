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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J&K Bank's gross advances grow 17% YoY in Q4 FY26

J&K Bank's gross advances grow 17% YoY in Q4 FY26

Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Jammu & Kashmir bank's gross advances jumped 16.83% to Rs 124,986.53 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 106,985.49 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Total business stood at Rs 290,340.57 crore as of 31 March 2026, up 13.61%, compared with Rs 255,554.95 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Total deposits increased 11.30% to Rs 165,354.04 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 148,569.46 crore as of 31 March 2025. CASA deposits rose 8.07% YoY to Rs 75,478.40 crore as of 31 March 2026.

Gross investment declined 1.55% to Rs 41,319.50 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 41,970.20 crore as of 31 March 2025.

 

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services, and third-party services.

The bank reported a 10.4% jump in net profit to Rs 586.73 crore on a 4.2% rise in total income to Rs 3,592.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.57% to end at Rs 113.60 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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