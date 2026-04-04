J&K Bank's gross advances grow 17% YoY in Q4 FY26
Jammu & Kashmir bank's gross advances jumped 16.83% to Rs 124,986.53 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 106,985.49 crore as of 31 March 2025.Total business stood at Rs 290,340.57 crore as of 31 March 2026, up 13.61%, compared with Rs 255,554.95 crore as of 31 March 2025.
Total deposits increased 11.30% to Rs 165,354.04 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 148,569.46 crore as of 31 March 2025. CASA deposits rose 8.07% YoY to Rs 75,478.40 crore as of 31 March 2026.
Gross investment declined 1.55% to Rs 41,319.50 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 41,970.20 crore as of 31 March 2025.
J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services, and third-party services.
The bank reported a 10.4% jump in net profit to Rs 586.73 crore on a 4.2% rise in total income to Rs 3,592.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
The counter shed 0.57% to end at Rs 113.60 on the BSE.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 12:16 PM IST