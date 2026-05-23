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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 7.62% in the March 2026 quarter

J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 7.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 3887.50 crore

Net profit of J K Cements declined 7.62% to Rs 332.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 360.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 3887.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3581.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.26% to Rs 992.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 861.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 13722.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11879.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3887.503581.18 9 13722.3011879.15 16 OPM %17.5621.36 -17.3017.06 - PBDT625.90697.21 -10 2144.631741.50 23 PBT443.54534.96 -17 1491.651140.04 31 NP332.91360.36 -8 992.49861.12 15

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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