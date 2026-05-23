J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 7.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 3887.50 crore

Net profit of J K Cements declined 7.62% to Rs 332.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 360.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 3887.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3581.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.26% to Rs 992.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 861.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 13722.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11879.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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