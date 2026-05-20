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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J K Cements receives LoI for grant of mining lease for Itauri Jharkua Limestone Block

J K Cements receives LoI for grant of mining lease for Itauri Jharkua Limestone Block

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

From Govt. of Madhya Pradesh

J K Cements announced that the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Mineral Resource Department, has issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the Company for grant of a mining lease for limestone in respect of Itauri Jharkua Limestone Block situated at villages Itauri and Jharkua, Tehsil Amanganj, District Panna, Madhya Pradesh, covering an area of 349.709 Hectares.

 

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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