J K Cements receives LoI for grant of mining lease for Itauri Jharkua Limestone Block

From Govt. of Madhya Pradesh

J K Cements announced that the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Mineral Resource Department, has issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the Company for grant of a mining lease for limestone in respect of Itauri Jharkua Limestone Block situated at villages Itauri and Jharkua, Tehsil Amanganj, District Panna, Madhya Pradesh, covering an area of 349.709 Hectares.