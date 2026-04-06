J. Kumar Infra bags Rs 1,184-cr Lucknow convention centre project

J. Kumar Infraprojects announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 1,184 crore for the construction of an international exhibition-cum-convention centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The company has received a letter of acceptance from the Superintending Engineer, PMGSY Circle, Public Works Department (PWD), Lucknow.

The project involves the design, engineering, and construction of a convention centre with a capacity of 10,000 people at Vrindavan Yojna, Sector-15, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and will be executed in an EPC mode.

The contract is to be executed within 24 months.

J. Kumar Infraprojects undertakes construction of metro infrastructure, elevated corridors/flyovers, roads and road tunnels, civil works, and water infrastructure. The company had reported a 17.12% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 82.85 crore on an 11.81% fall in revenue to Rs 1,311.24 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.08% to close at Rs 454.75 on the BSE.