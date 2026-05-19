J. Kumar Infra Q4 PAT slides 3% YoY to Rs 110 cr

J. Kumar Infraprojects reported a 3.51% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 110 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 114 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations fell 3% YoY to Rs 1,585 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax declined 6% to Rs 148 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 157 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA for Q4 FY26 declined 5% to Rs 224 crore compared to Rs 235 crore in Q4 FY25. The EBITDA margin for Q4 FY26 stood at 14.1%, compared to 14.4% in Q4 FY25.

The total order book as of 31 March 2026 stood at Rs 18,554 crore. The order book, inter alia, includes metro projects (elevated and underground), contributing approximately 11%; elevated corridors/flyovers, contributing approximately 51%; road and road tunnel projects, contributing approximately 18%; and other projects, contributing approximately 20%.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 1.02% to Rs 387 crore on a 1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,723 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Net debt as of March 31, 2026, stood at negative Rs 264 crores (cash positive). Working capital days for FY26 stood at 99 days as compared to 112 days for FY25.

Nalin J. Gupta, managing director, commented, "FY 2026 was a year of consolidation for the company, with operating and financial performance moderating compared to FY 2025. The impact was largely operational and timing-related, stemming from external factors that temporarily slowed execution. Through this phase, we maintained a strong balance sheet and adequate liquidity, ensuring resilience and continuity of operations.

Importantly, this period has strengthened our foundation for the future. The current fiscal year has already seen significant order intake. The company has so far booked orders in excess of Rs 4,500 cr in the current fiscal. Considering the strong bid pipeline, we expect the momentum of order booking to continue, which provides us significant headroom to accelerate the execution. With a solid order book, improving execution velocity, and expanding capabilities across our core verticals, we are well positioned to translate this pipeline into sustained growth.

We remain committed to disciplined execution, agility in a dynamic market environment, and delivering transformative infrastructure projects that support economic progress at scale. Backed by the strength of our people and a clear strategic vision, I am confident that the year ahead will mark the beginning of a stronger growth trajectory and create lasting value for all stakeholders.

The companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each, equivalent to 80% for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

J. Kumar Infraprojects undertakes construction of metro infrastructure, elevated corridors/flyovers, roads and road tunnels, civil works, and water infrastructure.

Shares of J. Kumar Infraprojects fell 1.42% to close at Rs 482.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News