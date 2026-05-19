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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 3.99% in the March 2026 quarter

J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 3.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales decline 2.90% to Rs 1585.39 crore

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects declined 3.99% to Rs 109.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.90% to Rs 1585.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1632.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.18% to Rs 386.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 391.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 5723.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5693.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1585.391632.74 -3 5723.035693.49 1 OPM %14.1214.40 -14.3814.51 - PBDT213.32202.26 5 734.79705.07 4 PBT147.41157.41 -6 539.13536.24 1 NP109.64114.20 -4 386.58391.21 -1

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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