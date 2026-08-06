J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 5.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 1511.21 crore

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects declined 5.62% to Rs 97.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 1511.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1483.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1511.211483.8914.2014.62190.37189.38138.72144.7397.54103.35

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