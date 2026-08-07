Jackson Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Jackson Investments remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.130.1546.1533.330.060.050.060.050.040.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News