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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jackson Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jackson Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Jackson Investments reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.120.15 -20 0.560.59 -5 OPM %-108.33-646.67 -14.29-145.76 - PBDT1.30-1.02 LP 1.51-0.86 LP PBT1.30-1.02 LP 1.51-0.86 LP NP2.14-0.98 LP 2.29-0.86 LP

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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