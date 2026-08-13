Jagan Lamps standalone net profit rises 186.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.54% to Rs 12.89 crore

Net profit of Jagan Lamps rose 186.49% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.54% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.898.9813.6510.581.750.861.420.511.060.37

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