Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 77.56% to Rs 160.30 croreNet Loss of Jagatjit Industries reported to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.56% to Rs 160.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales160.3090.28 78 OPM %0.36-7.01 -PBDT-3.04-7.37 59 PBT-8.27-9.86 16 NP-8.28-9.90 16
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:55 PM IST