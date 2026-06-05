Jagran Prakashan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Ravindra Energy Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd and Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 June 2026.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Ravindra Energy Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd and Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 June 2026.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd tumbled 13.82% to Rs 67.39 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92229 shares in the past one month.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd lost 8.97% to Rs 242.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ravindra Energy Ltd crashed 8.10% to Rs 127.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50658 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd dropped 8.09% to Rs 373.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49108 shares in the past one month.

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd fell 7.63% to Rs 134.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

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