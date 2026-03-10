Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jagsonpal Pharma sizzles as board to mull buyback proposal

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals surged 10.19% to Rs 187 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 12 March 2026 to consider buyback of its fully paid up equity shares.

As on 31st December 2025, the companys promoter shareholding stood at 67.39%.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has portfolio of drugs focusing on gynaecology, orthopaedics, dermatology and child-care segments.

The companys standalone net profit fell 8.4% to Rs 12.49 crore on 1.5% fall in net sales to Rs 72.95 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

