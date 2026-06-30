Jagsonpal Pharma soars after inking pact to acquire majority stake in Aequitas

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals surged 9.79% to Rs 253.90 after the company entered into a definitive Agreement to acquire an 85% equity stake in Aequitas Healthcare (Aequitas), marking its entry into hospital segment.

Mumbai-based Aequitas Healthcare is an eight-year-old pharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the sale of pharmaceutical products to hospitals. The company reported a turnover of Rs 53.31 crore in FY26.

The proposed acquisition is aligned with the company's long-term vision of strengthening its presence in Indias growing healthcare ecosystem.

The total consideration would be Rs 20.8 crore, which shall be funded from internal accruals of Jagsonpal. The current directors of Aequitas shall retain 15% stake and shall continue to be associated with the business.

The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions, and expected to be concluded by 15th July, 2026.

Manish Gupta, managing director, Jagsonpal stated: "The proposed acquisition of Aequitas represents an important strategic milestone for Jagsonpal. It provides us with a ready platform for a meaningful presence in the hospital segment, which now contributes ~10% of pharma industry sales and growing faster. We strongly believe that Jagsonpal's portfolio of established brands will greatly benefit from Aequitas' strong institutional relationships, delivering sustainable long-term value to our shareholders."

Amrut Medhekar, chief operating officer, Jagsonpal stated: This transaction is a structurally transformative pivot that moves Jagsonpal from a legacy retail prescription player to Omnichannel Specialty healthcare business in India and is reflective of our long-term commitment to building scalable, high-quality healthcare delivery in India. We look forward to unlocking value through operational excellence, disciplined execution, and patient-centric growth.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has portfolio of drugs focusing on gynaecology, orthopaedics, dermatology and child-care segments.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 33.13% to Rs 8.76 crore on 9.63% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 64.20 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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