Jagsonpal Pharmaceutical surges as board approves Rs 40-cr buyback

Jagsonpal Pharmceutical spurted 9.33% to Rs 195.60 after the company's board approved a buyback of upto 16 lakh shares (2.39% equity) at Rs 250 per share via tender route.

The board approved the buyback of upto Rs 16 lakh equity shares, representing 2.39% of total outstanding equity shares. The buyback will be carried out at a price of Rs 250 per share, aggregating to a maximum outlay of Rs 40 crore.

The buyback price represents a premium of 39.74% over the previous days closing price of Rs 178.90 on the BSE.

The companys promoter and promoter group shareholding stood at 67.2% prior to the buyback and is expected to increase to 68.9% post buyback.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has portfolio of drugs focusing on gynaecology, orthopaedics, dermatology and child-care segments.

The companys standalone net profit fell 8.4% to Rs 12.49 crore on 1.5% fall in net sales to Rs 72.95 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

