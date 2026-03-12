Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jagsonpal Pharmaceutical surges as board approves Rs 40-cr buyback

Jagsonpal Pharmaceutical surges as board approves Rs 40-cr buyback

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Jagsonpal Pharmceutical spurted 9.33% to Rs 195.60 after the company's board approved a buyback of upto 16 lakh shares (2.39% equity) at Rs 250 per share via tender route.

The board approved the buyback of upto Rs 16 lakh equity shares, representing 2.39% of total outstanding equity shares. The buyback will be carried out at a price of Rs 250 per share, aggregating to a maximum outlay of Rs 40 crore.

The buyback price represents a premium of 39.74% over the previous days closing price of Rs 178.90 on the BSE.

The companys promoter and promoter group shareholding stood at 67.2% prior to the buyback and is expected to increase to 68.9% post buyback.

 

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has portfolio of drugs focusing on gynaecology, orthopaedics, dermatology and child-care segments.

The companys standalone net profit fell 8.4% to Rs 12.49 crore on 1.5% fall in net sales to Rs 72.95 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Nifty trades below 23,750 mark; realty shares drop

Nifty trades below 23,750 mark; realty shares drop

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 32-cr order from Tata Power Renewable Energy

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 32-cr order from Tata Power Renewable Energy

Optiemus Electronics secures manufacturing deal from Ai+ Smartphone

Optiemus Electronics secures manufacturing deal from Ai+ Smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance