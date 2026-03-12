Jagsonpal Pharmaceutical surges as board approves Rs 40-cr buyback
Jagsonpal Pharmceutical spurted 9.33% to Rs 195.60 after the company's board approved a buyback of upto 16 lakh shares (2.39% equity) at Rs 250 per share via tender route.The board approved the buyback of upto Rs 16 lakh equity shares, representing 2.39% of total outstanding equity shares. The buyback will be carried out at a price of Rs 250 per share, aggregating to a maximum outlay of Rs 40 crore.
The buyback price represents a premium of 39.74% over the previous days closing price of Rs 178.90 on the BSE.
The companys promoter and promoter group shareholding stood at 67.2% prior to the buyback and is expected to increase to 68.9% post buyback.
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has portfolio of drugs focusing on gynaecology, orthopaedics, dermatology and child-care segments.
The companys standalone net profit fell 8.4% to Rs 12.49 crore on 1.5% fall in net sales to Rs 72.95 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST