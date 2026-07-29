Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 22.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.76% to Rs 82.23 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 22.13% to Rs 13.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 82.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.82.2375.6120.9718.7919.8216.7917.6814.4413.1910.80

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