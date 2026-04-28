Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 33.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 64.20 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 33.13% to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.18% to Rs 43.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 287.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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