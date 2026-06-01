Jai Balaji Industries standalone net profit declines 71.69% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 1745.17 croreNet profit of Jai Balaji Industries declined 71.69% to Rs 21.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 1745.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1589.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.71% to Rs 129.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 557.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 5784.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6350.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1745.171589.53 10 5784.276350.80 -9 OPM %5.288.36 -6.0413.65 - PBDT77.67134.52 -42 320.04871.78 -63 PBT45.75108.34 -58 194.89777.99 -75 NP21.3775.48 -72 129.95557.88 -77
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST