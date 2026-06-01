Jai Corp consolidated net profit declines 10.80% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 10.90% to Rs 120.62 croreNet profit of Jai Corp declined 10.80% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.90% to Rs 120.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 154.35% to Rs 169.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 514.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 517.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales120.62135.37 -11 514.34517.70 -1 OPM %13.187.54 -10.5710.14 - PBDT30.1729.76 1 206.2794.15 119 PBT27.0626.93 0 194.5782.86 135 NP20.7423.25 -11 169.2766.55 154
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST