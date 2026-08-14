Jai Corp consolidated net profit declines 72.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.06% to Rs 157.58 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp declined 72.95% to Rs 28.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 157.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.157.58131.2515.076.2541.14111.7337.99108.9628.21104.28

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