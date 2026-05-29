Jaihind Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 croreJaihind Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.02 150 0.200.14 43 OPM %20.00-100.00 -15.0021.43 - PBDT0.01-0.02 LP 0.030.03 0 PBT0.01-0.02 LP 0.030.03 0 NP0-0.03 100 0.020.02 0
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST