Jaihind Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 750.00% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Jaihind Industries rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.170.02 750 OPM %41.1850.00 -PBDT0.070.01 600 PBT0.070.01 600 NP0.070.01 600
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:48 AM IST