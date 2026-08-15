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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaihind Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Jaihind Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

Sales rise 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Jaihind Industries rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.170.02 750 OPM %41.1850.00 -PBDT0.070.01 600 PBT0.070.01 600 NP0.070.01 600

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:48 AM IST