Jaihind Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Jaihind Industries rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.170.0241.1850.000.070.010.070.010.070.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News