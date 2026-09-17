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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Irrigation secures water pumping systems project of Rs 117.96 cr

Jain Irrigation secures water pumping systems project of Rs 117.96 cr

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

From MSEDCL

Jain Irrigation Systems has secured a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply and installation of 5,000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) across Maharashtra. Valued at Rs 117.96 crore, inclusive of GST, the empanelment has been awarded under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana, a Maharashtra Government initiative aimed at promoting solar powered irrigation solutions for farmers.

Under the empanelment, Jain Irrigation will undertake the complete scope of work, including the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of agricultural solar pumping systems of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP capacities. The project is scheduled to be completed within 60 days.

 

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 4:50 PM IST