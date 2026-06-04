Jain Irrigation soars after launching biochar facility in Jalgaon

Jain Irrigation Sytems surged 10.87% to Rs 32.33 after the company announced the commissioning of a high-tech industrial-scale biochar facility with an annual production capacity of around 20,000 tonnes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

Biochar is a stable, carbon-rich material produced through pyrolysis, where agricultural crop residue is heated in a low-oxygen environment. Unlike conventional disposal methods or open burning of crop residue, which contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, biochar locks carbon in a stable form for hundreds of years while improving soil health and agricultural productivity.

With a processing capacity of more than 50 metric tonnes of agricultural and fruit processing residue per day, the Jalgaon plant stands among the worlds largest single-unit biochar reactors, placing India at the forefront of the global biochar and carbon removal movement. The Jalgaon plant is the first of multiple biochar reactors, with additional units already under development.

The project promotes a farm-to-soil circular economy by converting crop residues that would otherwise be treated as waste into premium biochar. The resulting product is returned to agricultural fields, where it helps improve soil fertility, enhance water retention, and support climate-resilient farming practices.

Anil Jain, managing director, Jain Irrigation Systems, said, This is a proud and important milestone for us. At Jain Irrigation, Creating shared value has always been at the heart of everything we do. This project goes beyond technology; it is about reimagining the agriculture value chain. By turning agricultural residue into a valuable resource, we are creating a circular system that benefits the farmer and all other stakeholders.

Jain Irrigation Systems is engaged in providing solutions in agriculture, piping and infrastructure through manufacturing of Micro Irrigation Systems, PVC Pipes, HDPE Pipes, Plastic Sheets, Agro Processed Products, Renewable Energy Solutions, Tissue Culture Plants, Financial Services and other agricultural inputs.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 12.01 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 28.91 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 1,823.97 crore in Q4 FY26.

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