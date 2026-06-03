Jain Irrigation Systems commissions industrial-scale biochar facility in Jalgaon, Maharashtra

Jain Irrigation Systems (JISL) has commissioned a ~20,000 tonne/annum high-tech industrial-scale biochar facility along with its partners in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, advancing climate-smart agriculture, circular manufacturing, and engineered carbon removal at commercial scale. JISL has worked with global experts in the field to design and implement this pioneering project.

With a processing capacity of more than 50 metric tonnes of agricultural and fruit processing residue per day, the Jalgaon plant stands among the world's largest single-unit biochar reactors, placing India at the forefront of the global biochar and carbon removal movement.

The Jalgaon plant is the first of multiple biochar reactors, with additional units already under development.