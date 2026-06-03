Wednesday, June 03, 2026 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Irrigation Systems commissions industrial-scale biochar facility in Jalgaon, Maharashtra

Jain Irrigation Systems commissions industrial-scale biochar facility in Jalgaon, Maharashtra

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Jain Irrigation Systems (JISL) has commissioned a ~20,000 tonne/annum high-tech industrial-scale biochar facility along with its partners in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, advancing climate-smart agriculture, circular manufacturing, and engineered carbon removal at commercial scale. JISL has worked with global experts in the field to design and implement this pioneering project.

With a processing capacity of more than 50 metric tonnes of agricultural and fruit processing residue per day, the Jalgaon plant stands among the world's largest single-unit biochar reactors, placing India at the forefront of the global biochar and carbon removal movement.

The Jalgaon plant is the first of multiple biochar reactors, with additional units already under development.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Skipper incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi

Skipper incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi

John Cockerill India and its subsidiary secures contract valued Rs 1,300 cr

John Cockerill India and its subsidiary secures contract valued Rs 1,300 cr

Cabinet approves Price Stabilization Fund for Scheduled Indian Airlines towards ATF pricing

Cabinet approves Price Stabilization Fund for Scheduled Indian Airlines towards ATF pricing

Barometers end with deep cuts; Nifty settles below 23,450 mark

Barometers end with deep cuts; Nifty settles below 23,450 mark

Growing geo-political tensions dampen rupee sentiments; US proposes fresh tariff on India

Growing geo-political tensions dampen rupee sentiments; US proposes fresh tariff on India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Ashok Leyland ShareStocks to Watch TodayIFCI Share PriceIndia US Trade DealGold and Silver Rate TodaySpaceX IPOJumped Deposit ScamMicrosoft Scout AI AssistantFuel Export NewsCrude Oil Outlook