Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 25.70% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 76.42% to Rs 3104.98 croreNet profit of Jain Resource Recycling rose 25.70% to Rs 66.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 76.42% to Rs 3104.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1760.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.58% to Rs 347.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 223.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.43% to Rs 9543.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6429.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3104.981760.02 76 9543.116429.38 48 OPM %3.535.30 -5.855.67 - PBDT93.1580.38 16 490.64317.32 55 PBT88.7476.48 16 476.09303.10 57 NP66.0352.53 26 347.40223.29 56
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST