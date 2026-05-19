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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Resource Recycling Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Rama Phosphates Ltd, Synergy Green Industries Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd and Digitide Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 May 2026.

Rama Phosphates Ltd, Synergy Green Industries Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd and Digitide Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 May 2026.

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd crashed 16.79% to Rs 385.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Rama Phosphates Ltd lost 8.27% to Rs 119.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2886 shares in the past one month.

Synergy Green Industries Ltd tumbled 7.42% to Rs 523.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 755 shares in the past one month.

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Neogen Chemicals Ltd shed 6.73% to Rs 1580. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5368 shares in the past one month.

Digitide Solutions Ltd fell 6.71% to Rs 86.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18682 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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