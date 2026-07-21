Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit rises 68.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 1775.70 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures rose 68.57% to Rs 468.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 278.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 1775.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1583.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1775.701583.1642.7437.98687.69552.14570.43434.81468.84278.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News