Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 13.28, down 4.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 6.25% in NIFTY and a 13.14% in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.28, down 4.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.4% on the day, quoting at 23863.35. The Sensex is at 77131.01, down 2.27%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has eased around 12.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36319.6, down 2.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 207.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 281.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News