Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2026.

Delta Corp Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2026.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soared 16.98% to Rs 22.39 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 536.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 134.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Delta Corp Ltd surged 11.37% to Rs 82.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd spiked 10.96% to Rs 6270.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1622 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd jumped 9.39% to Rs 322.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91605 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd gained 8.71% to Rs 775.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

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