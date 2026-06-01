Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Finolex Cables Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Inox Wind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 June 2026.

Finolex Cables Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Inox Wind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 June 2026.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd tumbled 13.04% to Rs 19.01 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 211.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 215.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Finolex Cables Ltd lost 12.11% to Rs 999.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57101 shares in the past one month.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd crashed 10.91% to Rs 3908.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8640 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd pared 10.25% to Rs 364.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 80421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19204 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd corrected 9.33% to Rs 84.28. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

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